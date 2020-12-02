Another beautiful day but big changes are on the way!

TUCSON - Today will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the upper 60s and more sunshine! Temperatures drop tomorrow with highs only warming into the upper 50s for the warmest spots!

Another beautiful day across Southern Arizona! Temperatures will be right around average for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s. Overnight low drop back in the 20s and 30s!

A system passing through will bring colder air and gusty wind on Thursday dropping highs into the upper 50s for the "warmer" spots. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible. The wind will die down late Thursday and with a calm wind and clear sky Friday morning, temperatures will be near freezing even here in Tucson! Remember to protect the 4 P's (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS, & PIPES).

