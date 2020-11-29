Wind gusts could reach 40 mph on Monday; Wind Advisory issued

TUCSON - Low and high pressure centers will be very close together in Southern Arizona leading to strong winds all over Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of Southern Arizona from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, November 30th.

Consistent winds will be upwards of 20-30 mph for the first half of the day dying slowly in the afternoon.

Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in Tucson with values as high as 50 mph for higher elevations.

High temperatures will also start to fall again after the wind subsides Monday night. We will drop back down to the 60's by Wednesday.

The sunshine will also continue over the next 7 days without a chance of rain in sight.

Temperatures will start to rise back to normal next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 41°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 41° Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Windy. High: 70°

Mostly Sunny and Windy. High: 70° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Cool. Low: 38°

