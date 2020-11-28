Temperatures will continue to cool over the next few days

TUCSON - We have seen a steep decrease in temperatures over the last week and this trend is projected to continue for the next 5 days.

High temperatures between Sunday and Tuesday will be in the 70's, but as the wind shifts more northward midweek we will see these numbers drop to the mid 60's.

Overnight lows will also stay around 40 degrees or so for Tucson, but we are not expecting freezing conditions yet.

The sunshine will also continue over the next 7 days without a chance of rain in sight.

Temperatures will start to rise back to normal next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 38°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 38° Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 75°

Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 75° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Cool. Low: 41°

