Fall feel continues!

TUCSON - Another beautiful day on tap with highs back in the low 70s! Expect more of the same on Thanksgiving with a light breeze and tons of sunshine. BIG cool down in the forecast on Friday!

We are between systems today and tomorrow so temperatures will warm into the low 70s in Tucson with 60s expected to the south and east. Perfect for outdoor gatherings! If you are planning on eating outside, there will be a light breeze by Thanksgiving afternoon as another system approaches.

A colder system will pass through on Friday dropping our temperatures below average with highs only warming into the 50s and low 60s for the warmest spots! Temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the 20s and 30s. Remember to protect the 4 P's (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS & PIPES).

Unfortunately, this system won’t bring any significant precipitation this far south. However, some flurries are possible in the mountains with little to no accumulation!

Today: Sunny and comfortable. High: 73°

Sunny and comfortable. High: 73° Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 43°

Clear and cold. Low: 43° Tomorrow: Sunny, light breeze and comfortable. High: 72°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!