Beautiful day in store!

TUCSON - Highs around 70 degrees this afternoon, which is finally around average for this time of year! Getting even cooler by Friday!

A system passing by to the north of us will bring a breeze today but it won't be as gusty as yesterday with sustained wind between 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be cool but near average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s!

We will be between systems tomorrow and on Thanksgiving so temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s, which is perfect for outdoor gatherings! It will be cooler to the south and east of Tucson with highs in the 60s.

Another system will pass through on Friday dropping our temperatures below average with highs only warming into the low 60s for the warmest spots! Temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the 20s and 30s. Remember to protect the 4 P's (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS & PIPES).

Unfortunately, both of these systems won’t bring any significant precipitation this far south. However, some flurries are possible for the mountains.

Today: Sunny and seasonal with a light breeze. High: 70°

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 41°

Clear and cold. Low: 41° Tomorrow: Sunny and comfortable. High: 73°

