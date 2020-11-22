Thanksgiving week weather will feel much more like Fall

TUCSON - After more record breaking heat this past week, cooler weather will move in with a cold front and sunny skies will return.

The cold front will move in during the day on Monday. Our high temperatures will still be in the 80's by the strong winds could make it feel a little cooler.

Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

This front will be strong enough to drop our high temperatures to low the 70's by Tuesday, but will not be strong enough to produce any rain.

Temperatures will remain steady through Thanksgiving so if you are planning an outdoor get-together for the holiday you can expect sunshine and 75 degrees.

Another weak frontal system will pass on Friday, but once again there will not be any chance of rain.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 55°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 55° Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 80°

Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 80° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 49°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!