Staying warm this weekend but changes are on the way!

TUCSON - Highs will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Staying warm and above average this weekend but cooler weather and, possibly, some showers are on the way!

Temperatures are beginning to back off but highs will still be several degrees above normal. This afternoon, we could potentially tie with the current record, which is 87° set back in 1897!

This weekend, temperatures drop slightly into the mid 80s but that is still WAY above normal. The average highs for this time of year across Southern Arizona range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

A colder system could dig into the Southwest towards the end of next week, bringing seasonal highs and possibly some showers Thanksgiving night into Black Friday! More details to come as we get closer!

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 87° (Record: 87° in 1897)

Partly cloudy and warm. High: 87° (Record: 87° in 1897) Tonight: Cool with a few clouds. Low: 58°

Cool with a few clouds. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds and warm. High: 85°

