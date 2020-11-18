Record heat continues but not for much longer!

TUCSON - Another record-breaking afternoon is on tap with highs back in the low 90s but relief is in sight with cooler temperatures in the forecast this weekend!

The record to beat today is 86°, which was set just last year and it looks like this one will be easy to break with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. So far this year we've had 188 days above 90° and the record is 190 days set back in 2017! We could potentially tie with this record if we hit 90°+ today and tomorrow. Luckily, cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend!

A few troughs will pass mainly to the north of us this weekend bringing cooler temperatures and a bit of a breeze at times. Unfortunately, the moisture associated with these systems will stay well to the north of Southern Arizona so we're staying dry. Our highs will drop into the low 80s come Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s starting on Sunday! Looks like that trend continues for the week of Thanksgiving so the weather will be perfect for outdoor gatherings!

