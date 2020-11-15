High temperatures could top out at 90 degrees this week

TUCSON - A wind shift earlier on Sunday will send our temperatures up to the upper 80's as early as Monday afternoon.

Record breaking high temperatures are possible Tuesday through Thursday, but they are not particularly impressive records only standing in the upper 80's.

The warmest day we can expected this week might just barely reach 90 degrees.

Low temperatures are also expected to return to normal with Tucson expecting lows in the 50's every day this week.

High pressure is taking over so our rain/snow chances are gone. The next time we could see rain is next Sunday, but it is too early to forecast.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 45°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 45° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warmer. High: 87°

Sunny and Warmer. High: 87° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 50°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!