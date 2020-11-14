Weather roller coaster slows down

TUCSON - Temperatures will settle in the 80's over the next few days and the sunshine is here to stay.

We are not expecting any wild variations in temperatures for this week, but a couple days midweek could push 90.

Low temperatures are also expected to return to normal with Tucson expecting lows in the 50's every day this week.

High pressure is taking over so our rain/snow chances are gone. The next time we could see rain is next Sunday, but it is too early to forecast.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 45°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 45° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warmer. High: 82°

Sunny and Warmer. High: 82° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 50°

