Temperatures will jump to the 80’s this weekend

TUCSON - High pressure will begin to take over causing warmer temperatures for the weekend.

Dry air and sunshine will send our high temperatures up to the mid 70's this afternoon and Saturday.

A wind shift Sunday will bring more warm air into Southern Arizona bumping high temperatures up to the low 80's.

Overnight lows for most of the area will stay in the 40's, only areas like Willcox, Sierra Vista and Mt. Lemmon are threatening the 30's.

Rain chances are staying out of the forecast for now. We are tracking a second cold front that could bring some isolated rain late next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 75°

Mostly sunny and mild. High: 75° Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 43°

Cold and clear. Low: 43° Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 76°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!