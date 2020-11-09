Roadways will be wet and slick this morning!

TUCSON - Expect valley rain and high elevation snow this morning with highs only in the 40s and 50s this afternoon! Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight.

We're waking up to scattered rain in the valleys and high elevation snow mainly above 7,000 feet this morning! Roadways will be wet/slick so give yourself extra time. Areas north of Tucson could see 0.10" to 0.40" of rain and from Tucson to the south, 0.01" to 0.25" of rain will be possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 AM this morning for elevations above 7,000 feet with 3” to 8” of snow expected!

We'll begin to dry out this afternoon but it will be COLD with highs only warming into the upper 50s for the warmest spots. The record coldest high temperature in Tucson today is 57° set back in 1924 and that will be challenged.

Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s overnight into early tomorrow morning. Remember to protect the 4 P's (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS AND PIPES).

Highs will stay well below normal in the 60s and 70s the rest of the work week! Looks like it will get slightly warmer by the end of this upcoming weekend and into early next week with highs in the low 80s.

