Rain likely in Tucson tonight while snow is possible on the mountains

TUCSON - The second storm system of the weekend will move in late Sunday bringing us better rain chances and snow on the Catalina mountains.

Southern Arizona's first rain chance will come a bit before midnight. It will start off isolated and become more widespread around 2 or 3 a.m. peaking during the morning commute.

No heavy rain or thunderstorms are expected. This will be a light rain event that will last through lunchtime Monday.

Rain totals will range from 0.1-0.25 inches for Tucson.

Snow is also possible on the mountains tonight. These chances will stay over 6000ft since temperatures are still on the decent.

Some areas on the mountains could see as much as 8 inches of snow while the majority of the mountains will see 2-5 inches. It will not melt during the day Monday since mountain high temperatures will stay below 32 degrees.

Tucson's high for Monday will only reach the mid 50's making it feel more like winter, but we will quickly return to the 70's by Wednesday.

Tonight: Light Rain, Chilly. Low: 48°

Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Clearing Afternoon. High: 55°

Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear, Cold. Low: 34°

