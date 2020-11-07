Rain ending tonight; Another chance will roll in tomorrow night

TUCSON - Isolated showers and weak thunderstorms will continue across Southern Arizona through mid-evening Saturday. Another low will push in Sunday night bringing another round of rain and dropping our temperatures.

Rain totals will not be impressive after Saturday. At best we have seen 1/4 an inch.

Sunday looks sunny and windy with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Another low pressure center will push in after sunset tomorrow night. Only light rain is expected with that system.