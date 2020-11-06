Warm and windy today with BIG changes on the way!

TUCSON - Mostly cloudy and windy today with high back in the low 90s! Temperatures drop this weekend with a chance for rain, thunderstorms and snow as well.

Record warmth is possible once again this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees above normal! If you like the warmer temperatures, enjoy them while they last!

We'll go from summer to winter by early next week as a cold system from the Gulf of Alaska dives into the Southwest! It will knock our temperatures down several degrees with highs back in the 50 and 60s early next week. Overnight lows next Tuesday morning could also drop down below freezing in the coldest valleys east of Tucson.

Today through Saturday: As this system and its associated cold front approach, the wind will begin to pick up today and tomorrow. Gusts over 30 MPH possible and this will elevate our fire risk! Remember that one less spark means one less wildfire! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the cold front Saturday afternoon but snow levels will be above 10,000 feet at this time and only expected for the highest peaks.

Sunday through Tuesday: Colder air filters in on Sunday and then we'll have another opportunity for rain in the valleys and snow above 6,500-7,000 feet Sunday evening into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10" - 0.50" and around 1" to 6" of snow will be possible as well. We'll dry out Monday afternoon and evening and then a hard freeze will be possible in valleys east of Tucson with overnight lows dropping into the 20s and 30s!

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm. High: 92° (Record: 93° in 1999)

Mostly cloudy, windy and warm. High: 92° (Record: 93° in 1999) Tonight: Cloudy and comfortable. Low: 67°

Cloudy and comfortable. Low: 67° Tomorrow: Windy with scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 79°

