Record highs to freezing temperatures….

TUCSON - This afternoon will be one of the warmest ever recorded during the month of November with highs in the mid 90s but temperatures take a big dive this weekend with a chance for rain and snow too!

Today will be breezy at times with an ESE around 15-20 MPH. It could also be a record-breaking day...again! The warmest day ever recorded during the month of November was 94° back on November 1st 1924! We could potentially tie with that record this afternoon.

We'll go from summer to winter by early next week as a cold system from the Gulf of Alaska dives into the Southwest! It will knock our temperatures down several degrees with highs potentially back in the 50 and 60s early next week. Overnight lows next Tuesday and Wednesday morning could also drop down below freezing in the coldest valleys east of Tucson.

Today through Saturday:

As this system and its associated cold front approach, the wind will begin to pick up. Expect a breeze at times this afternoon with the wind picking up even more Friday and Saturday with gusts over 30 MPH possible. This will elevate our fire risk! Remember that one less spark means one less wildfire! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the cold front Saturday afternoon but snow levels will be above 10,000 feet at this time and only expected for the highest peaks.

Sunday through Tuesday:

Colder air filters in on Sunday and then we'll have another opportunity for rain in the valleys and snow above 5,000 feet Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10" - 0.50" and a few inches of snow will be possible as well. We'll dry out Monday afternoon and evening and then a hard freeze will be possible in valleys east of Tucson with overnight lows dropping into the 20s and 30s!

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 94° (Record: 92° in 2009)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 94° (Record: 92° in 2009) Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 68°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 68° Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 92° (Record: 93° in 1999)

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!