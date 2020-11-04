More of the same with big changes this weekend!

TUCSON - Another repeat of yesterday with highs near record and in the low 90s. Tomorrow will be the warmest day before a BIG cool down this weekend and early next week.

More of the same as high pressure continues to dominate! The warmest day ever recorded in November was 94° and tomorrow we could make it a tie! Unfortunately, highs in the low 90s are historically fair game in November. The latest 90°+ day in Tucson was on 11/27/2017!

Enjoy the warmer temperatures, though, because cooler weather is on the way! A cold system from the Gulf of Alaska is going to dive into the Southwest this weekend! It will knock our temperatures down several degrees with highs potentially back in the 50 and 60s early next week. Overnight lows next Tuesday and Wednesday morning could also drop down to near freezing in the coldest valleys east of Tucson.

As this system, and its associated cold front, approaches late this work week, the wind will begin to pick up late Friday and Saturday. A few showers are possible ahead of the cold front Saturday afternoon. Colder air filters in on Sunday and then we'll have another opportunity for rain Sunday night into Monday. High elevation snow above 6,000 feet is possible but accumulation will be light. More details to come!

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 91° (Record: 91° in 2009)

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 60°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 94° (Record: 92° in 2009)

