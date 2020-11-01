Another front will head our way next weekend

TUCSON - Clouds are moving out for Monday and clearer conditions will last through the work week.

A few passing clouds will be possible over the next 4-5 days , but no rain is expected during the work week.

Another cold front will reach Southern Arizona next weekend bringing us a solid rain chance.

Rain chances will start up in the morning, but our best chance of rain will come in the mid afternoon. It is still early, but it appears that areas to the northwest of Tucson have the best chance of rain.

Next Sunday will also carry a small rain chance, but the bigger impact will be the cold air moving in.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 58°

Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. High: 89°

Mostly Sunny, Breezy. High: 89° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 60°

