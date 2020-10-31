Fall conditions will last through the next week

TUCSON - Fall is here! We have afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 80's, low temperatures in the 60's and consistent sunny and dry weather.

A few passing clouds will be possible over the next 5-6 days , but no rain is expected during the work week.

Another cold front will reach Southern Arizona next weekend bringing us a solid rain chance.

Rain chances will start up in the morning, but our best chance of rain will come in the mid afternoon. It is still early, but it appears that areas to the northwest of Tucson have the best chance of rain.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 59°

Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 59° Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. High: 90°

Mostly Sunny, Breezy. High: 90° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 58°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!