Temperatures staying cool for the next couple days



TUCSON - Some parts of Southern Arizona saw their first freeze of the season earlier this morning. Tonight will also feature cold conditions as another Freeze Warning is in effect.

Overnight low temperatures around Tucson will drop to the upper 30's and into the 20's for higher elevations in Cochise county.

Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the lower 60's today.

Starting tomorrow those high temperatures will slowly march up to the mid 80's where they will stay put through this weekend.

We don't have any rain chances left in the forecast over the next week.

Today: Sunny and cold. High: 62°

Sunny and cold. High: 62° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 39°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 39° Tomorrow: Sunny and cool . High: 68°

