The cold Pueblo

Call it weather whiplash!

We've been hard-pressed to keep the mercury below 100 degrees for much of October, and for the cooler periods of the month, below 95 has been a challenge.

Enter tonight and tomorrow night.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Tucson overnight Monday and Tuesday. Most spots in the City likely bottom out in the mid-30s, but areas away from the City, and low lying areas could reach freezing cold.

Meanwhile a Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for areas SE of town, where the mercury could plummet into the upper teens for nighttime lows.

Here's an illustration of how long it's been since SE Arizona saw such cold Temperatures.

I think it's safe to say the next two nights are going to be very cold compared to the past 8 months. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/X3GL8dzs80 — Tucson Weather (@mattbrode) October 27, 2020

This polar plunge won't last long, as an area of high pressure will move back into the region and propel our temps back into the upper 80s to possibly 90 degrees by next week.

Enjoy this taste of Winter while it lasts!