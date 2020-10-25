A Freeze Watch has been issued for most of Southern Arizona Monday and Tuesday night

TUCSON - Light rain is expected to continue through Monday night, but after the rain ends our overnight temperatures will drop into the 30's.

Our best chance to see rain from this system will be Monday mid-morning through the afternoon. After that the rain chances will start to subside before sun returns Tuesday.

Sub freezing temperatures as low as 28 are possible in higher elevations while the dry air at the surface could drop Tucson's low temperatures into the mid to upper 30's prompting the National Weather Service to issue it's first freeze watch of the season.

The cold front will also be the nail in the coffin for the 90 degree temperatures. Afternoon highs will dip into the lower 70's and 60's before stabilizing in the mid 80's by the end of the work week.

Tonight: Isolated Rain, Cloudy. Low: 57°

Isolated Rain, Cloudy. Low: 57° Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy and isolated showers. High: 86°

Mostly Cloudy and isolated showers. High: 86° Tomorrow Night: Cold, Rain ending. Low: 38°

