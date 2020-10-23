High temperatures in the 80’s this weekend will be followed by rain chances

TUCSON - Friday could be our last day with high temperatures in the 90's before a cold front cools us off this weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 80s Sunday, mid 70s on Monday with upper 60s possible on Tuesday.

This front is originating in Alaska making it an early season Arctic front.

Since it will be so strong we are expecting some small rain chances between Sunday night and early Tuesday.

Our best chance for that rain will be late Sunday night through Monday evening. At this time, accumulation will be light with heavier totals north of Tucson.

With the colder air in place, overnight lows in the coldest spots east of Tucson could drop to near freezing so some areas may experience their first freeze Tuesday or Wednesday morning. Lastly, the wind will also begin to pick up this weekend and will peak early next week. More details to come!

High pressure will replace this cool system late next week but temperatures will remain near or slightly below average!

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 92°

Sunny and warm. High: 92° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 58°

Clear and cool. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 89°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!