Temperatures will continue to trend down for the next few days

TUCSON - Afternoon temperatures are staying above normal for another week before highs drop into the 80's.

The stationary front will not pass Tucson meaning we won't see a steep decrease in temperatures over the next few days.

If you live in Safford, Cochise county or north of Marana your cool down over the next couple days will be much quicker than Tucson since the front moved to their south.

As for Tucson, we saw the peak of this heat wave Friday.

Between Sunday and next Friday our temperatures will slowly crawl back down to the low 90's/upper 80's.

We still don't have any good chance of rain in the forecast at any point in the next two weeks.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 59°

Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 59° Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild. High: 95°

Sunny and Mild. High: 95° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 60°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!