The worse of the October heat is in the rear view mirror

TUCSON - High temperatures will start to roll back to more seasonal conditions over the next few days.

A weak front is stalling to our north and this will help cool down portions of Southern Arizona.

If you live in Safford, Cochise county or north of Marana your cool down over the next couple days will be much quicker than Tucson.

As for Tucson, we saw the peak of this heat wave yesterday.

Between Sunday and next Friday our temperatures will slowly crawl back down to the low 90's/upper 80's.

We still don't have any good chance of rain in the forecast at any point in the next two weeks.

Today: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 59°

Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 59° Tonight: Sunny and Mild. High: 96°

Sunny and Mild. High: 96° Tomorrow: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 59°

