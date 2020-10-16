Temperatures will slowly fall back to normal over the next week

TUCSON - Today will be the peak of the heatwave before we seeing a slight cool down during the weekend.

A cold front is stalling out in Southern Arizona today, but unfortunately for Tucson, it will be on the warmer side of the front reaching temperatures of 98-99 degrees around the city.

Cochise county will be on the cool side. High temperatures across the area will range from the mid 80's to low 90's today and through the weekend.

By early next week, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 90"s for Tucson as well. Overnight lows will continue to be cool and comfortable but also slightly above normal for this time of year!

The last time we had measurable rain at the Tucson International Airport was on August 29th. That was 47 days ago! Monsoon 2020 was the second driest on record but rainfall has been scarce the whole year.