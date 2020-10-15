Hottest October on record continues

TUCSON - High temperatures will start to crawl up to at/near 100 degrees as we get into Friday.

High pressure will dominate the forecast but it will weaken slightly as we head towards the weekend.

Highs this afternoon will warm up a degree or two before spiking on Friday.

By early next week, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will continue to be cool and comfortable but also slightly above normal for this time of year!

The last time we had measurable rain at the Tucson International Airport was on August 29th. That was 47 days ago! Monsoon 2020 was the second driest on record but rainfall has been scarce the whole year.