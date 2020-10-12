Potential record heat persists well into the month

TUCSON - After a brief weekend "cool down", an area of high pressure will set up shop for the upcoming work-week bringing more unseasonably hot temperatures to the region.

Highs will approach the 100 degree mark Tuesday through Thursday for Tucson, as we make a run for the record books each day.

Tucson has already broken the annual record of tripe digit occurrences, at 107 days, and we could add to this total in a year characterized by extreme heat and little rain.

Records, all the way back to 1895, tell us that the latest we should hit 100 degrees would be October, 16th. This happened in 1991, but this year has proved to be anything other than what we can expect.

Somewhat cooler air arrives by the weekend as temperatures fall to the lower-to-mid 90s, but average highs this time of year range in the mid 80s.

No clear pattern change is on the horizon.