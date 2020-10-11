Sunshine along with warm and dry air will dominate the next couple weeks

TUCSON - After a fantastic Sunday, afternoon temperatures will push their way back to the mid to upper 90's for the next week.

Unfortunately there is a chance we could hit 100 once again on Tuesday or Wednesday, even though it is a small chance.

A few clouds may also push into Southern Arizona in the middle of the week.

Temperatures will fall back to the mid 90's by Thursday.

The whole month of October is trending dry and there is no good chance of rain at any point over the next two weeks.

Tonight: Clear and Cool. Low: 58°

Clear and Cool. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild. High: 96°

Sunny and Mild. High: 96° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 61°

