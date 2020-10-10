Temperatures will start to rise once again at the end of the weekend

TUCSON - Afternoon temperatures will begin to rise due to high pressure stalled out over Southern Arizona.

Sunshine, dry air and heat will take over through Wednesday.

Unfortunately there is a chance we could hit 100 once again on Tuesday, even though it is a small chance.

Temperatures will fall back to the mid 90's by Thursday.

There is no chance of rain in sight for Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Cold. Low: 59°

Clear and Cold. Low: 59° Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild. High: 92°

Sunny and Mild. High: 92° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 58°

