Records in jeopardy through Thursday!

TUCSON - Triple digits stick around through Thursday but relief is on the way this weekend as temperatures drop into the upper 80s and low 90s!

High pressure has dominated the first week of October but its reign is almost over, for this week at least. Expect highs in the triple digits through Thursday with record highs in Tucson in jeopardy each afternoon! Luckily, there will be a drop in temperatures as we head towards the weekend!

A trough digging south will be responsible for the "cooler" air but there is still some uncertainty on how far south it will go. As of now, highs will drop into the low 90s on Saturday with upper 80s possible on Sunday and Monday for the warmest spots! As this system passes through, it will also bring a breeze this weekend.

Unfortunately, the 80s won't stick around for too long as temperatures warm back up into the mid 90s midweek next week.

Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 101° (Record: 101 in 1987)

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 101° (Record: 101 in 1987)

