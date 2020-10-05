Triple digits through midweek!

TUCSON - Hot start to the work week with more triple digit heat but there is some relief in sight this weekend!

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today as a few clouds head east from Tropical Storm Marie, which is a few hundred miles off the coast of Baja California. We're only expecting some clouds from this system...no rain unfortunately! The good news is that this cloud cover could prevent us from breaking another record this afternoon but as of now, expect highs in the low 100s!

Stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the afternoon hours and remember that heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the country. For more details on the warning signs click here.

High pressure holds strong through midweek but a cool down is possible this weekend! Expect temperatures in the triple digits for the warmest spots through Wednesday and then possibly dropping into the mid to low 90s this weekend. A trough digging south will be responsible for the "cooler" air but there is still some uncertainty with how far south it will go. More details to come as we get closer!

Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 102° (Record: 101° in 1917)

Hot and mostly sunny. High: 102° (Record: 101° in 1917) Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 66°

Clear and cool. Low: 66° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 100° (Record: 101° in 1987)

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!