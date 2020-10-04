100 degree heat is coming to an end this week

TUCSON - More hot weather is expected to continue over the next few days. Our last 100 degree day of the year is likely coming this week as well.

A north wind has been trying to keep our temperatures down, but the dry air and sunshine have been too overwhelming and we have seen multiple 100 degree days in a row because of this.

Those factors combined lead to near record-breaking highs being possible until the next cold front moves through.

Even with the occasional shift to a north wind, theses temperatures will stay high over the next few days.

We will begin to cool down a bit next weekend, but we will still see above average temperatures.

There could be a rebound with the heat in the middle of this month, but a return to multiple days with high temperatures over 100 is very unlikely.