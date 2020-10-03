More 100 degree heat days in the forecast for this week

More 100 degree heat days in the forecast for this weekNew
TUCSON - 100 degree days are expected to continue through the middle of the upcoming work week.
The problem with our weather is that we have dry air, plenty of sunshine and a persistent south wind.
Those factors combined lead to near record-breaking highs being possible until the next cold front moves through.
Even with the occasional shift to a north wind, theses temperatures will stay high over the next few days.
We will begin to cool down a bit next weekend, but we will still see above average temperatures.
- Tonight: Clear and Mild. Low: 66°
- Tomorrow: Record Heat, Sunny and Dry. High: 101°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 65°