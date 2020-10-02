Triple digit takeover continues…

TUCSON - The heat wave continues with more records in jeopardy for the first weekend of October! There is no sign of a big cool down in the foreseeable future.

Yesterday we warmed up to 103° in Tucson making it the hottest day ever recorded during the month of September. Lovely! More of the same with highs in the 90s and low 100s across Southern Arizona through next Wednesday which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year!

The record high in Tucson this afternoon is 101° back in 1980 and we could potentially tie or break it! More records will be challenged this weekend!

Stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the afternoon hours and remember that heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the country. For more details on the warning signs click here.

Highs will continue to warm into the triple digits next week but by next weekend we could drop a little more with temperatures in the mid 90s, but that is still above average for this time of year!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 102° (Record: 101°/1980)

Hot and sunny. High: 102° (Record: 101°/1980) Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 66°

Clear and cool. Low: 66° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102° (Record: 102°/1993)

