Temperatures near record breaking through the weekend

TUCSON - The high heat will carry over into the upcoming weekend with afternoon temperatures reaching 100-101 across Southern Arizona.

The problem with our weather is that we have dry air, plenty of sunshine and a persistent south wind.

Those factors combined lead to near record-breaking highs being possible until the next cold front moves through.

A few models are predicting a north wind to take over Saturday late morning. If that happens we will still be hot in the afternoon, but we could be spared from another 100 degree day.

That next front is still about 10 to 12 days away and rain chances with that initial front seem low as of now.