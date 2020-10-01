Hot start to October!

TUCSON - It’s official! Yesterday marked the 100th day above 100° in Tucson, breaking that 1994 record. Expect more of the same for the first day of October with highs back in the 90s and low 100s across Southern Arizona!

Blame high pressure! It's keeping our temperatures roughly 10 degrees above average for this time of year with more triple digit heat on the way today through Sunday! Stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the afternoon hours and remember that heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the country. For more details on the warning signs click here.

We've already broken several records this year and we're not done yet! The warmest day ever recorded in October could be challenged this afternoon. It currently stands at 102° back in 2010.

Highs will back off slightly by the end of the weekend but temperatures will still be several degrees above normal and just shy of 100° through at least next week.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 102° (Record: 102° in 2010)

Hot and sunny. High: 102° (Record: 102° in 2010) Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 67°

Clear and cool. Low: 67° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 101°

