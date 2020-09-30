Not done with the triple digits yet!

TUCSON - It’s official! We’ve tied with the 1994 record of 99 days above 100° and we’re not stopping there! Triple digit highs will be possible today through Saturday.

High pressure won't budge and will continue to sit over much of the West Coast the rest of the work week. Triple digits will be possible through Saturday! Stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the afternoon hours and remember that heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the country. For more details on the warning signs click here.

If we hit 100°+ today we will break the 1994 record and it’s looking likely! Not only is that record in jeopardy but the warmest day ever recorded in October could be challenged this Thursday. It currently stands at 102° back in 2010.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 101°

Hot and sunny. High: 101° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 68°

Clear and cool. Low: 68° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102° (Record: 102° in 2010)

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!