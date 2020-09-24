One day closer to reaching an all-time heat record

TUCSON - The mercury topped off north of 100 degrees in Tucson on Thursday (102 degrees), inching us one day closer to reaching an epic milestone.

For the 95th time in 2020, the temperature reached or exceeded 100 degrees in the City of Tucson.

This puts the city only four occurrences shy of tying the record of most triple digit days in a year. The long standing record holds triple digit heat at 99 occurrences. This happened back in 1994.

We now sit in second place.

Here are the years with the most triple digit days since records have been kept since 1895.

One step closer to reaching a longtime heat record in Tucson. More triple digit days in the forecast pic.twitter.com/RzqTxy7vB5 — Matt Brode (@mattbrode) September 25, 2020

While the latest forecast tools indicate cooler temperatures than were forecast yesterday, four of the next seven days feature forecast highs at or above 100 degrees.

The Summer of 2020 has already eclipsed 1994 as the hottest Summer since records have been kept (90.0 degrees in 2020, 89.9 degrees in 1994).

The other notable feature we're watching is monsoon rainfall. The monsoon ends on September 30th, and with no rain through this period, it would mark the second driest monsoon on record.