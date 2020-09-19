Breezy start to Sunday and staying warm

TUCSON - Another hazy and warm day tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s! It will be breezy in the morning but the wind will die down Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 90s for the first half of the work week but triple digits are possible again on Thursday. Luckily, it looks like highs will drop back into the upper 90s by the weekend but that is still warm for this time of year.

Most of us will also stay dry this upcoming week. Some moisture will move into the Southwest but, as of now, the White Mountains have the best shot for some rain.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 72°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 72° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny with a light breeze. High: 99°

Warm and sunny with a light breeze. High: 99° Monday: Warm and sunny. High: 98°

