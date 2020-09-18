Dry, breezy and warm weekend on tap!

TUCSON - Back in the triple digits this afternoon with tons of sunshine and a little bit of a haze. Temperatures drop into the upper 90s this weekend with comfortable overnight lows!

High pressure is beginning to weaken but temperatures this afternoon will still will warm a few degrees above average with highs near 100°. A thin layer of smoke/haze continues to wrap around the area of high pressure so expect a light haze and good air quality.

A storm system passing to the north of us will drop our temperatures back into the upper 90s by the weekend and that trend will continue into early next week. This system will also bring a little wind with it so gusts up to 25 MPH will be possible on Saturday and it will be a bit breezy on Sunday as well. The only chance for rain will be in the White Mountains early next week while the rest of us will stay dry.

With yesterday's high included, we have had 93 days above 100° putting 2020 in second place! Triple digits are expected again today and that would bring our total up to 94. The record still stands at 99 days back in 1994 but 2020 is getting close.

