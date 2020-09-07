The first cold front of the season will arrive Tuesday

TUCSON - A weak cold front will drop into Southern Arizona late Tuesday dropping our temperatures and bringing in small rain chances.

High temperatures are still expected to reach the triple digits Tuesday afternoon and wind gusts will reach 30 mph in Tucson during the first half of the afternoon.

Our rain chances in Tucson are small, but not zero. Light rain is possible between late Tuesday night and midday Wednesday.

The further east you live the better the rain chances.

Those of you that live in Douglas, Willcox, or eastern Cochise county have about a 30%-40% chance of rain while people that live in Ajo or Sells have a rain chance near 0%.

Next weekend high temperatures will once again stretch up to 97-99 degrees.