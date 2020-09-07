Hot to fall-like by midweek!

TUCSON - Another excessively hot afternoon on tap with more records in jeopardy! Luckily, cooler temperatures and some rain are on the way!

There is an Excessive Heat Warning until tonight at 8 PM for Tucson, Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus N.M., Sells, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, and Safford. Remember to limit your time outside, hydrate, check on your neighbors and protect your pets! Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the country. For more details on the warning signs click here.

A system heading south from the Rockies will bring cooler temperatures with highs dropping into the low 90s by Wednesday! Overnight lows will be almost fall-like in the 50s and 60s!

This system will also bring a chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. The best chance for showers will be east of Tucson!

Today: ​ Excessively hot, limit time outside! High: 106°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 74° Tomorrow: Breezy with a chance for isolated storms (20%). High: 100°

