Record heat and sunshine remain in our forecast for Labor Day

TUCSON - Record heat will continue on Labor Day with high temperatures projected to be as high as 105 during the afternoon.

The wind will start to pick up in the late morning with consistent wind speeds reaching 10-15mph at best in the afternoon.

We are not expecting any good chance of rain to return to our area until the middle of next week when the first cold front of the season heads our way.

Rain chances will remain low for this front, but the front is strong enough to drop our temperatures.

High temperatures will fall back into the lower 90's next Wednesday when a weak cold front heads our way.

Next weekend high temperatures will once again stretch up to 97-99 degrees.