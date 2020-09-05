Labor Day weekend continues to stay hot and sunny in Southern Arizona

TUCSON - Record heat will continue through Labor Day and the wind will start to die down tomorrow.

Afternoon highs will range between 105-107 around Tucson between Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Our highest wind gust in Tucson reached 29 mph. The wind could still gust upwards of 20 mph Sunday afternoon, but the consistent strong winds are gone.

We are not expecting any good chance of rain to return to our area until the middle of next week when the first cold front of the season heads our way.

Rain chances will remain low for this front, but the front is strong enough to drop our temperatures.

High temperatures will fall back into the lower 90's next Wednesday when a weak cold front heads our way.