Record Heat and strong wind gusts will be here for Labor Day weekend

TUCSON - Record heat will continue through Labor Day and breezy conditions move in Saturday.

Afternoon highs will range between 105-108 around Tucson between Saturday afternoon and Monday.

Both records on Saturday and Sunday are likely to be broken thanks to the sunshine and dry air.

Consistent winds on Saturday will be as high as 15 mph while wind gusts will upwards of 30 mph.

We are not expecting any good chance of rain to return to our area until the middle of next week when the first cold front of the season heads our way.

Rain chances will remain low for this front, but the front is strong enough to drop our temperatures.

High temperatures will fall back into the lower 90's next Wednesday when a weak cold front heads our way.