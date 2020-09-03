An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued through Labor Day

TUCSON - Record high temperatures will settle in through the holiday weekend and will be wiped out by the first cold front of the season next week.

Afternoon highs will range between 105-108 around Tucson between Friday afternoon and Monday.

Each record high temperature between Friday and Sunday are likely to be broken thanks to the sunshine and dry air.

We are not expecting any good chance of rain to return to our area until the middle of next week when the first cold front of the season heads our way.

Rain chances will remain low for this front, but the front is strong enough to drop our temperatures.

High temperatures will fall back into the lower 90's next Wednesday when a weak cold front heads our way.