Solid rain chances will stay in the forecast until Tuesday

TUCSON - Cloudy and rainy conditions will carry over into the start of the work week with cooler temperatures.

The clouds will prevent Tucson from seeing severe storm development, but smaller thunderstorms and light rain will still be likely into Monday evening.

Tuesday will be our best chance to see true monsoon storms move into Arizona. We will have plenty of moisture and a favorable wind for heavy rain to develop over Tucson.

Our afternoon highs will take a dip for the next few days but will rebound to over 100 in the middle of the work week.