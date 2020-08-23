Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Monday and Tuesday

TUCSON - High temperatures will take a jump when the humidity moves out tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures could be as high as 108-109 for Tucson.

The high heat will last all week, but starting Wednesday our high temperatures will stabilize around 104-105 for the days following.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast on Monday. They will not be high chances, but because of the heat enough instability could develop for storms.

Small rain chances stay in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the dry air will not allow for much development over Tucson.

High temperatures are not expecting to drop below 100 anytime soon. Next weekend will have highs around 107 once again.