Hurricane Genevieve will help us out the next few days!

TUCSON - Moisture from the tropics will continue to spread northward, increasing our opportunity for showers and storms today and through the weekend! Temperatures will also back off a bit before warming back up next week.

High pressure is setting up in Northern Arizona, which will put Southeastern Arizona in a favorable position to tap into some moisture from Hurricane Genevieve! The storm is currently off the coast of Southern Baja California and is luckily not expected to make landfall as it heads northwest.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon across most of Southern Arizona. The biggest impacts will be damaging wind and heavy rainfall. Storms will begin to develop this afternoon and could linger into the late evening hours. Looks like the heaviest rain will be in the higher elevations to the south of Tucson. Stay Weather AWARE!

As of now, Saturday will be the busiest day with the heaviest rainfall expected in the higher terrain of Cochise and Santa Cruz County. Temperatures will also drop to near 100° by Saturday but we'll warm up a few more degrees into early next week!

Today: ​ Hot and mostly sunny with P.M. storms (10%). High: 106°

Hot and mostly sunny with P.M. storms (10%). High: 106° Tonight: Isolated storms, then mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 79°

Isolated storms, then mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 79° Tomorrow: Isolated storms and not as hot (20%). High: 102°

